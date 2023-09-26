Barrie

    • Simcoe County woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Mulmur Township

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing - file image. (CTV News Barrie) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing - file image. (CTV News Barrie)

    Emergency crews attended a collision in Mulmur Township Monday that claimed the life of a Simcoe County woman.

    Provincial police are investigating the cause of the two-vehicle crash that happened shortly before 12:30 Monday afternoon on County Road 18 and County Road 21.

    Police say the 59-year-old woman from Collingwood was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

    The other driver was taken to a local trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police closed County Road 18 from Mulmur/Nottawasaga Townline to County Road 17 in Mansfield for several hours for the OPP traffic reconstruction team to investigate. It has since reopened.

    Police ask anyone with information that might assist with the investigation to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

