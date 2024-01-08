BARRIE
    • Simcoe County woman celebrates lottery win

    Tan Nguyen, 65, of Bradford, Ont., holds her big cheque at the lottery prize centre. (Source: OLG) Tan Nguyen, 65, of Bradford, Ont., holds her big cheque at the lottery prize centre. (Source: OLG)

    A retired woman from Bradford wanted to scream with joy after winning $100,000 in the lottery.

    Tan Nguyen said she plays whatever instant lottery game catches her eye.

    "I usually play a few times a month," she said.

    The 65-year-old retiree discovered she had won big when she played her ticket in her car after purchasing it at Action Convenience on Martin Grove Road in Etobicoke.

    "I felt the whole car shaking, that's how happy and excited I was. I was in full party mode," Nguyen said. "It was the happiest moment of my life."

    She has plans to share her winnings with her family.

    "I feel extremely lucky. It's finally my time," she concluded.

