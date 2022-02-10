Simcoe County wildlife centre takes in dozens of foxes requiring medical attention

A wildlife centre in Simcoe County has recently been overrun with several foxes requiring medical care.

Recently, Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton has taken in dozens of foxes requiring medical assistance from the Innisfil area.

The centre usually sees around two to four foxes per year but has seen almost 30 animals come into their care over the past 12 months.

While workers believe the surge in numbers is due to an increase in the fox population, the shelter is experiencing difficulties finding enough space to house and care for the animals.

"What we desperately need is a construction company that can come and help us build six new fox and coyote enclosures," says Crystal Faye, animal care coordinator for Procyon Wildlife Centre.

"We'd love them to be made out of chain-link fence. We have a grant. We just need somebody to help us build them," she adds.

Financial and raw food donations are desperately needed.

The shelter helps hundreds of injured and orphaned animals each year.

More information about the organization or donating to the cause can be found here.