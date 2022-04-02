Simcoe County wildlife centre hosts weekend fundraisers

A volunteer-based animal rehabilitation centre will be holding fundraisers this weekend for the first time in years.

Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned wildlife across Simcoe County.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Procyon has not been able to organize fundraisers.

"We've lost a lot of money," says Jennifer Howard, a volunteer with Procyon Wildlife Centre. "The animals keep coming no matter what, and we've had a lot of injuries and a lot of sick animals come in over the winter that takes up a lot of our funds."

The organization was at Davidson's restaurant in Innisfil on Saturday, holding an Easter Bunny fundraiser.

Participants could get a photo taken of their pet with the Easter Bunny.

All of the proceeds raised support the animals being cared for by the organization.

"We already have a lot of babies coming in, so this is hopefully going to be able to help us with all the food and medical care that they may need," Howard says.

The centre is working towards funding an X-ray machine to care for animals in-house instead of transporting them to a veterinarian.

Volunteers for animal care and for people to answer phones from home are also needed.

Sunday's event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rovili's PetWorld in Bolton.

More information about the organization or donating to the cause can be found here.