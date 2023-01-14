Simcoe County ski hill operators hope to turn corner on warm temperatures

While hundreds of skiers and snowboarders will be taking advantage of the good conditions this weekend, operators of the region's ski hills say they're hoping the weather sticks around.

Temperatures throughout Simcoe County have been unseasonably warm, creating numerous challenges for those in charge of the ski hills across Simcoe County.

"Conditions have been up and down this year," said Jonathan Reid, Horseshoe Resort General Manager. "Luckily, we made a major reinvestment in snowmaking this year, and that's paid off to keep the runs open and get them back open after the adverse weather."

Mild temperatures and rainy weather have made it hard for local resorts to keep the snow in good condition for skiing. That's also impacted their bottom line.

"It's definitely been a slower start to the season, people aren't too excited to hit the slopes when it's raining out," said Jonathan Palmer, Snow Valley Resort Director of Marketing. "But at least today, it's been one of the best days we've had, the sun is out, and it just feels so great."

The improved weather arrived at the perfect time for Snow Valley's Burton Mystery Series event.

Two professional snowboarders from Ontario participated in the event, aiming to build a more accessible snowboard community.

"For me, it just feels so wholesome seeing all the next-generation young riders come out with the big smiles on their faces," said Mikey Ciccarelli, a professional snowboarder from Ancaster. "That was me as a little kid at this resort riding."

Mount St. Louis Moonstone said Saturday was one of its busiest days since Christmas. All lifts and runs were open at 100% capacity.

"It's been a bit of a roller coaster ride," said Robert Huter, Mount St. Louis Moonstone General Manager. "We've had some warmer weather and some temperatures where we can make some snow, and we've capitalized on those windows of opportunity."

With some colder temperatures expected over the next few days, the ski hills are hopeful that their conditions on the slopes will stay in good shape and last.