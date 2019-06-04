

Living your best life in Simcoe County is expensive.

A report released last week shows the living wage in Simcoe County has been recalculated to $18.01 per hour, that’s up from $17.74 per hour in 2016.

The calculation is based on a family of four with both parents working and includes things like food, transportation, cell phones, and a Netflix subscription.

In Barrie, a family would have to earn $73,737 annually to make ends meet.

Childcare and rent ranked the highest annual expenses in Simcoe County, costing families, on average, over $1,300 per month each.

It’s important to mention the report calculations do not include several items, including credit card debts, saving for retirement, or mortgage payment.

In Simcoe County, roughly 11 percent of people are struggling to pay for everyday necessities.

