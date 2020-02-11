BARRIE -- The County of Simcoe rolled out changes to its waste collection last week, and officials say it was a "great success."

"While there were a few missed households - which is expected as drivers learn new routes and many pick-up times changed - this is the first time that all routes were fully serviced every day by our collection contractor since summer 2019," said Rob McCullough, director of solid waste management.

After months of inconsistent pick-up days and times, the County announced changes to the system that it ensured would make positive impacts on the affected communities.

Waste and recycling collection now happens on alternating weeks in areas of Simcoe County to "restore consistency and predictability" County Warden George Cornell previously told CTV News.

Not all residents were on board with the changes, but officials say alternating collection weeks mitigates the need to increase costs long term and encourages "positive waste habits."

McCullough says that this is the first-week residents have had to hold onto their garbage, "so we are hopeful we will see an increase in green bin use."

Recycling and waste should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection days, which did not change, but McCullough says pick-up times may vary as drivers get accustomed to the new routes.

With the new system, residents are no longer required to sort their recycling into separate bins.

These changes do not apply to Barrie and Orillia residents.