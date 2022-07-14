Simcoe County retiree wins millions with lottery ticket

A Simcoe County man hopes to check some items off his bucket list after a recent $2 million lottery win.

Donald Turner of Collingwood won the top prize with his Ontario 49 ticket in the June 11 draw.

Turner retired from the automotive industry and said he regularly plays the lottery and likes to choose what games he plays based on jackpots and bonus draws.

He said he checked his ticket on the OLG app and couldn't believe the prize amount.

"I kept counting the zeroes, but my brain kept telling me it was $2,000," he said. "I was surprised at first, then shocked when I saw the $2 million. It feels good."

Turner said he plans to enjoy his retirement with some travelling. "I’ve always wanted to go to the Calgary Stampede."

He purchased his winning ticket at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Balsam Street in Collingwood.