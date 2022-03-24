Simcoe County restaurants raise funds for Ukrainian relief

Two McDonald's locations in Simcoe County held a fundraiser for Ukrainian relief on Thursday.

The fast-food chains in Alliston and Angus asked customers to donate a toonie or add $2 to their bill, with donations going to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

"I think if we all do something, it will go a long way," said restaurant owner Rory MacKinnon.

"War creates a lot of humanitarian need. It's a great feeling to be able to support as we can," he added.

Every customer who donated got a free ice cream cone coupon in return.

MacKinnon said several businesses in the community reached out to ask how they could help, noting it's more than just a local initiative.

"We are very happy to support as much as we can for this fund," said Alliston restaurant manager Jessica Lewis.

Lewis said the afternoon was busy with plenty of generosity.

"Everybody has been so nice, the guests, even our crew has been so good with supporting this event," she said.

There was a positive response from customers inside the restaurant and at the drive-thru, all happy to help make a difference.

The event wrapped up on Thursday; however, the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal continues to accept donations.