BARRIE, ONT. -- Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Simcoe County by the health unit on Friday.

A Midland man and Severn woman tested positive for the virus, both between the ages of 18 and 34.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit, there are currently 38 people infected with the virus, including five in the hospital.

Meanwhile, as more parts of the province move into Stage 3, Ontario is reporting another uptick in cases.

There were 195 new cases on Friday, including 43 that were attributed to agri-food workers in Windsor-Essex.

Premier Doug Ford said his government is now consulting with legal experts to see if it can force farmworkers to be tested for

COVID-19. After weeks of resisting the idea, the premier now conceded that he supports it.

His comments come as Windsor-Essex displaced Toronto and Peel as the regions with the highest COVID-19 case rates in Ontario.

Windsor-Essex, Toronto and Peel Region remain in Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan. Ford said those regions would have to wait until next week to find out if they could move forward to Stage 3.