Simcoe County raises progressive 2SLGBTQIA Fierté Pride Flag

Celebrating two weeks of pride celebrations, the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag was raised by the County of Simcoe.

"The County of Simcoe continues to support equity, diversity and inclusivity across our region," said Warden Basil Clarke. "Simcoe County is home to more than 530,000 residents, and by recognizing, respecting and celebrating their individuality, we create an opportunity for everyone to thrive."

In honour of this year's theme, "We have always existed," the county once again raised the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag.

Created by Valentino Vecchietti, the flag's design celebrates the diversity of the two-spirited, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex and asexual or 2SLGBTQIA+ community. It places a greater emphasis on inclusion and progression, given the addition of a yellow triangle with a purple circle representing the intersex community and rights.

Fierté Simcoe Pride (FSP) was formed in May of 2012 as a small grassroots volunteer group aiming to unite people in Pride across the county. As an organization, FSP continues a long tradition of LGBT organizing in Simcoe while working with other organizations, groups, and partners to build community. Visit simcoepride.com to learn more.

Fierté Simcoe Pride celebrations run July 24 to August 4, 2023.