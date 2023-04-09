Simcoe County racers revved up for upcoming season

A pair of racers are gearing up for an ambitious season of racing.

Simcoe County's Madisson Tienkamp and Jakeb Spencer-Walt revealed their new cars on Sunday that they will take into their respective divisions at the Sunset Speedway this summer.

Tienkamp is entering her third season in the mini stock division and is one of the few full-time circuit female drivers.

"I'm hoping to push for a championship," Tienkamp said. "It's definitely going to be a tough field, we have a lot of drivers coming out this year, but it'll be a good run."

Spencer-Walt comes from a family of drivers, with his father and grandfather preceding him. He said his new car this year pays tribute to his grandfather, and he's excited to get back out.

"Last year, I managed to win the championship," he said. "This year, I'm looking for another championship, hopefully, to win a whole bunch of races."