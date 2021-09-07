BARRIE, ONT. -- Classrooms across Simcoe County are bustling with students once again, but once they leave for the day, many local schools will be transformed into pop-up vaccination clinics.

The clinics are intended to provide greater access for eligible students, staff and families of children to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Units website, the pop-up clinics will kick off on Thursday at Barrie North Collegiate Institute from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Next Monday, the pop-clinic will move to Bear Creek High School, where shots will be administered for three hours after 4:00 p.m.

On September 15, as students file out of St. Joan of Arc High School in Barrie, the school be turned into a vaccination clinic from 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

September 16, the clinic will be set up at Nouvelle Allianiance Secondary School from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The following day the pop-up clinic will move to Innisfil, where shots will be administered at Nantyr Shores Secondary School from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.