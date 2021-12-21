Simcoe County pharmacies hit with growing booster shot demand

Booster shot appointments are filling up rapidly across Simcoe County.

"We are swamped. We have 30 or 40 appointments per day," said pharmacist Shamshad Mansuri.

On Tuesday, as part of the booster shot rollout, some pharmacies administered third doses to those who booked appointments.

Mansuri and her employees at the independent Barrie pharmacy, ProHealth, were answering phones continuously, filling available appointments.

Mansuri said they are fully booked until the end of January.

"I would strongly encourage people not to book an appointment at multiple places because that's just holding the spot," said Mansuri.

Eligible residents can book booster shot appointments online as well, Mansuri noted.

The CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, Justin Bates, told CTV News that as demand increases, so too does the number of booster shots, breaking a record for doses on Saturday.

"Moved 230,000 doses in a single day, which is a record amount, and we are trying to get to 800,000 in total per week to pharmacies," said Bates via Skype.

He says he understands the urgency to get the booster shots but asks for Ontarians to be patient as community clinics and pharmacies look to reach the eligible population.

On Tuesday, Barrie resident Greg Binions arrived for his booster shot appointment at Prohealth pharmacy.

Binions said rising COVID-19 case counts in Ontario led him to take extra precautions, one of which is getting his booster shot.

"Omicron is getting pretty bad, and I've known people who have died of COVID already, so I know how serious it can be," said Binions moments after receiving his third dose.

Although for others, booking a vaccine at area pharmacies hasn't been easy.

Many are left calling pharmacies and public health units trying to reserve their vile.

Megan Baker said she had been trying to book her third dose for days.

"I'm just trying to get a vaccination rather than turning it into a full-time job," said the Wasaga Beach woman.

According to the most recent data from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, nearly 94,000 people have received their booster shots.