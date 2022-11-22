Simcoe County Paramedics Toy Drive celebrates 20 years of giving hope
As residents feel the financial pinch of the holiday season, Simcoe County Paramedics remind everyone that a little can go a long way.
Celebrating the 20th year of the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services Toy Drive, paramedics are encouraging residents to consider donating whatever they can afford virtually or in person.
"What started as a desire to help residents who may be struggling to provide their children with the Christmas they deserve has turned into a movement that County of Simcoe Paramedics have embraced and continue to drive forward," said Warden George Cornell.
"I commend our paramedics for recognizing this need and taking action, and I thank the generous residents of Simcoe County for their ongoing support of our Toy Drive."
New, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and gift cards (with the gift card value denoted) are still appreciated and can be dropped off at one of the locations listed below.
Over the previous 19 years, the Toy Drive has collected 94,263 toys, 46,442 lbs of food and more than $222,548 in monetary and gift card donations for families across Simcoe County.
Donation locations include:
The County of Simcoe Administration Centre, 1110 Highway 26 in Midhurst, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and at the following County of Simcoe paramedic stations, where outdoor drop boxes are available:
- Alliston - 6933 Industrial Parkway, Alliston
- Angus - 1 Tree Top Street, Angus
- Barrie Simcoe Emergency Services Campus - 110 Fairview Drive, Barrie
- Barrie North - 667 Bayfield Street, Barrie
- Barrie Tiffin - 113 Tiffin Street, Barrie
- Beeton - 51 Main Street East, Beeton
- Bradford - 170 Artesian Industrial Parkway, Units 6 & 7, Bradford
- Coldwater - 1 Firehall Lane, Coldwater
- Collingwood - 169 St. Paul Street, Collingwood
- Craighurst - 2298 Horseshoe Valley Road, Oro-Medonte
- Elmvale - 17 Allenwood Road, Elmvale
- Midland - 395 Cranston Crescent, Midland
- Orillia - 68 West Street, Orillia
- Penetanguishene - 10 Robert Street West, Penetanguishene
- Stayner - 6993 Highway 26, Stayner
- Stroud - 2394 Victoria Street West, Stroud
- Wasaga Beach - 23 Oxbow Park Road, Wasaga Beach
- Washago - 401 Anchor Drive, Severn
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
Pilot project at Canada-U.S. border crossing offers hope for stalled Nexus program
There's a glimmer of hope in the ongoing impasse between Canada and the United States over the Nexus fast-traveller program. The Canada Border Services Agency says the two countries are exploring 'shorter-term measures' to shrink a backlog of applications.
Russia's Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine
Russian energy giant Gazprom has threatened to reduce natural gas supplies through the last pipeline heading to Europe via Ukraine, saying the amount it's supplying for Moldova is not ending up in the former Soviet republic.
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
Suspect in Prince Rupert, B.C., shooting dies of self-inflicted injuries: RCMP
RCMP in Prince Rupert, B.C., say a man has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after shooting and killing a woman in the north coast city.
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.
WATCH LIVE | Ministers were worried for their safety during 'Freedom Convoy' protest, inquiry told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says federal cabinet ministers were worried about their personal safety from the outset of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa because some demonstrators had posted online about targeting their homes.
We now know what Budweiser will do with the beer it can't sell at the World Cup
Qatar's last-minute decision to ban alcohol at World Cup stadiums has left Budweiser with loads of beer left on its hands. The company has an innovative solution to offload it.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
-
Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall; death not considered suspicious
A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall overnight.
Montreal
-
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
-
Romaine calm! Small producers finding ways to avoid lettuce shortage and inflation by growing locally
Local producers are finding ways to avoid supply shortages of products like lettuce, while keeping inflation in check by growing products locally or avoiding buying from California.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ministers were worried for their safety during 'Freedom Convoy' protest, inquiry told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says federal cabinet ministers were worried about their personal safety from the outset of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa because some demonstrators had posted online about targeting their homes.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
Feds announce $90 million for 270 new housing units in Ottawa
The federal government is earmarking more than $90 million to help build more than 270 new housing units in Ottawa, most of them affordable and below-market.
Toronto
-
Crossing the border in Ontario for Black Friday deals? Read this first
If you’re planning to drive into the United States later this week to take advantage of the Black Friday deals south of the border, officials on both sides are reminding travellers of what they can expect -- and how should they prepare -- for the journey.
-
Residents asked to be on lookout for fallen meteor that landed in Ontario
Scientists are calling on people in Ontario to keep an eye out for pieces of a meteorite that crashed down in the area this weekend.
-
Integrity complaint lodged against John Tory over robocalls placed on election day
A complaint has been filed with Toronto’s Office of the Integrity Commissioner regarding John Tory’s use of robocalls during the October municipal election.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Five students displaced by fire in Waterloo, $250K in damage
A fire that caused $250,000 in damage has left five students without a place to stay.
-
Police looking for alleged prowler in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a prowler in the area of Queen’s Boulevard and South Drive near St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lack of beds forces cancellation of children's surgeries in London
Surgical activity at London's Children's Hospital is being reduced because of a lack of inpatient beds.
-
86 charges laid, three people charged in stolen property investigation
Three people are facing a combined 86 charges after $240,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during an investigation last month, Lambton County OPP said.
-
Hard lesson for Sparta woman
St. Thomas police are sending out a reminder to stop for school buses after a local woman learned the hard way.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Ontario's doctors push province to create non-profit surgical centres for backlog
Ontario's doctors are pushing lawmakers to create specialized non-profit clinics to tackle a massive surgical backlog that worsened during the pandemic.
-
Wawa doctor named Ontario Family Physician of the Year
Dr. Anjali Oberai of Wawa has been named the 2022 Ontario Family Physician of the Year by the Ontario College of Family Physicians.
Windsor
-
City to evacuate residents living in heatless downtown apartment, according to property owner
The co-owner of 1616 Ouellette Avenue tells CTV News the city has informed him residents of the heatless apartment building may be evacuated.
-
Windsor police getting $1.5 million for more automated licence plate readers
The Ontario government is giving the Windsor Police Service almost $1.5 million to add automated licence plate readers to more cruisers.
-
Our Lady Peace to perform at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor announced alt-rock band Our Lady Peace will take the stage at The Colosseum in February.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT NOON
WATCH LIVE AT NOON | Alberta paramedic recalls treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic is expected to tell her story of a recent response to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter.
-
Premier Smith to announce new affordability programs in televised address: sources
Premier Danielle Smith will announce more supports on Tuesday for Albertans dealing with high electricity, natural gas and fuel bills, government sources confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
Saskatoon
-
Missing northern Sask. man found dead: RCMP
A 47-year-old man missing since November 16 has been found dead, according to an RCMP news release.
-
Safety rules not followed, Sask. northern airline says
A small airline serving northern Saskatchewan has suspended two pilots pending an investigation into a failure to follow de-icing procedures.
-
Saskatoon plans for e-scooter rental pilot project
E-scooters will soon be available for rent in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith to announce new affordability programs in televised address: sources
Premier Danielle Smith will announce more supports on Tuesday for Albertans dealing with high electricity, natural gas and fuel bills, government sources confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
-
Canada gear up for first World Cup game in 36 years; Alphonso Davies fully fit
Long an afterthought behind hockey in their home country, Canada's soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and opens Wednesday against a daunting opponent: second-ranked Belgium, a 2018 semifinalist.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council to vote on motion allocating funding for more police, nurses
Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a motion today launching a flagship promise by the city's new mayor to hire more police and mental health nurses, but the idea facing pushback.
-
Snowfall warning in effect on major stretch of B.C. highway
With wintery weather forecast to fall across the B.C. Interior, a snowfall warning is in effect for a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway.
-
Suspect in Prince Rupert, B.C., shooting dies of self-inflicted injuries: RCMP
RCMP in Prince Rupert, B.C., say a man has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after shooting and killing a woman in the north coast city.