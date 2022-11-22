Simcoe County Paramedics Toy Drive celebrates 20 years of giving hope

As residents feel the financial pinch of the holiday season, Simcoe County Paramedics remind everyone that a little can go a long way.

Celebrating the 20th year of the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services Toy Drive, paramedics are encouraging residents to consider donating whatever they can afford virtually or in person.

"What started as a desire to help residents who may be struggling to provide their children with the Christmas they deserve has turned into a movement that County of Simcoe Paramedics have embraced and continue to drive forward," said Warden George Cornell.

"I commend our paramedics for recognizing this need and taking action, and I thank the generous residents of Simcoe County for their ongoing support of our Toy Drive."

New, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and gift cards (with the gift card value denoted) are still appreciated and can be dropped off at one of the locations listed below.

Over the previous 19 years, the Toy Drive has collected 94,263 toys, 46,442 lbs of food and more than $222,548 in monetary and gift card donations for families across Simcoe County.

Donation locations include:

The County of Simcoe Administration Centre, 1110 Highway 26 in Midhurst, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and at the following County of Simcoe paramedic stations, where outdoor drop boxes are available: