Simcoe County Paramedics rushing to save Christmas: one toy at a time

Barrie

    Simcoe County Paramedics Food & Toy Drive

    Paramedics not only save lives, they save Christmas for many families.

    Over the previous 20 years, the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services Food and Toy Drive has collected 104,215 toys, 50,394 lbs of food and more than $240,389 in monetary and gift card donations for families across Simcoe County.

    “Every day, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services see the challenges that the rising cost of living in Canada is having on our community, which is why they have continued to take action and donate their time to help those in need each holiday season,” said Warden Basil Clarke. “We hope our residents continue to embrace the spirit of giving this holiday season, as now more than ever giving a little can truly help a lot.”

    Donation Locations:

    County of Simcoe Administration Centre, 1110 Highway 26 in Midhurst between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and at the following County of Simcoe Paramedic Stations, where outdoor drop boxes are available:

    • Alliston - 6933 Industrial Parkway, Alliston
    • Angus - 1 Tree Top Street, Angus
    • Barrie Simcoe Emergency Services Campus - 110 Fairview Drive, Barrie
    • Barrie North - 667 Bayfield Street, Barrie
    • Barrie Tiffin - 113 Tiffin Street, Barrie
    • Beeton - 51 Main Street East, Beeton
    • Bradford - 170 Artesian Industrial Parkway, Units 6 & 7, Bradford
    • Coldwater - 1 Firehall Lane, Coldwater
    • Collingwood - 169 St. Paul Street, Collingwood
    • Craighurst - 2298 Horseshoe Valley Road, Oro-Medonte
    • Elmvale - 17 Allenwood Road, Elmvale
    • Midland - 395 Cranston Crescent, Midland
    • Orillia - 68 West Street, Orillia
    • Penetanguishene - 10 Robert Street West, Penetanguishene
    • Stayner - 6993 Highway 26, Stayner
    • Stroud - 2394 Victoria Street West, Stroud
    • Wasaga Beach - 23 Oxbow Park Road, Wasaga Beach
    • Washago - 401 Anchor Drive, Severn

    In addition to the above, many locations across the county will also be accepting donations and pop-up collection points may be in a community near you, including the following:

    Today

    • Collingwood Walmart ~ 5 to 9 p.m.

    Saturday

    • Collingwood Walmart ~ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Collingwood Santa Claus Parade ~ 5 p.m.
    • Bradford West Gwillimbury Santa Claus Parade ~ 6:30 to 8 p.m.
    • Barrie Santa Claus Parade ~ 4 to 8 p.m.
    • Orillia Santa Claus Parade ~ 5 to 7 p.m.

    Financial donations can be made virtually and new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and gift cards (with the gift card value denoted) can be dropped off at one of these locations.

