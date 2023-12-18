BARRIE
Barrie

    • Simcoe County opens new roundabout in Essa Township

    County of Simcoe opened its latest roundabout in Dec. 18, 2023 (Source: County of Simcoe) County of Simcoe opened its latest roundabout in Dec. 18, 2023 (Source: County of Simcoe)

    A new roundabout is ready for snow tires in Essa Township.

    A new single-lane roundabout at the intersection of County roads 56 and 21 was completed this month.

    Construction began in July 2023 on surface paving, stormwater drainage, and lighting.

    The final line painting is scheduled for the summer of 2024. However, the roundabout will be open for the winter months.

    The county is investing in multiple roundabout projects, including on County Road 93 or Vindin Street and County Road 53 or Wilson Drive​ in Midland.

    Roundabouts have been selected due to their many proven benefits, including safety and environmental advantages.

    For more information on how to navigate roundabouts, visit the roundabouts page here.

