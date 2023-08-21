Simcoe County mayors applaud Ontario's $1.2B housing incentive and mayoral power expansion

Mayors across Simcoe County are calling the province's new $1.2 billion housing incentive and expansion of strong mayoral powers a step in the right direction.

Mayors and councillors from the region are in London, Ont. this week for the Association of Ontario Municipalities (AMO) Conference, where Premier Doug Ford announced the incentive and powers expansion Monday morning.

"We're at about 90 to 100 per cent of our goal for this year. That would mean we will qualify next year for the funding that's available," said Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall. "This is going to encourage municipalities to get the housing out the door in order to tap into the dollars to improve our communities."

Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said she's also happy with the incentives, including a $100 million available fund for municipalities not included in Ontario's housing targets.

"We're on the trajectory of a housing pledge, so we're ready and willing to collaborate with the province to bring more housing," Dollin said. "We're a growth-friendly municipality, but having said that, we want to do it smart, and we want to do it sustainably."

After each took the Ford government's housing pledge, 21 new communities were granted strong mayor powers to achieve those housing targets. Among them is Bradford West Gwillimbury.

"Just last week, it went through council. It's a different target. We're up to 6500 homes. We already pledged 3500," said Bradford Mayor James Leduc. "I don't think it (strong mayor powers) will be necessary for us. I think we're a pretty good council and pretty united."

Part of the new incentive will allow for communities that achieve more than 100 per cent of their annual housing targets to receive a bonus. Mayor Leduc said the town would consider using it towards its leisure services master plan.

"It has a lot of identified areas where we have to pick up green space for our parks and recreation," he added. "Hopefully, if we can meet our targets, we can tap into some of that funding."