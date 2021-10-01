Simcoe County man dies with COVID-19, 39 new cases logged over two days

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 39 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, plus another virus-related death.

The health unit says a man between 65 and 79 from Simcoe County died Thursday after contracting the virus.

To date, 261 Simcoe Muskoka residents have lost their lives after becoming infected with COVID-19, including five in September.

LOCAL CASES

Of the new cases posted since Wednesday, 14 are in Barrie. The remaining cases are listed in Bradford (10), New Tecumseth (4), Penetanguishene (3), Gravenhurst (2), Collingwood (2), and single cases in Bracebridge, Innisfil, Tiny, and Springwater.

According to the health unit, 25 of the new cases are among people who are either unwilling or unable to get a vaccine, 10 are fully vaccinated, and four are partially.

The health unit reports that from Aug. 1 to Sept. 25, the infection rate among unvaccinated residents eligible for the jab was 11 times higher than vaccinated residents. Plus, the rate of hospitalization is 61 times higher.

There are currently 155 active cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including 10 positive patients hospitalized.

Still, Stevenson Memorial Hospital's chief of staff said there is a flattening of the curve locally with a "steady case-rise."

Dr. Barry Nathanson added that healthcare staff are concerned about cases climbing if restrictions are lifted.

"The numbers are very manageable at this stage in most areas. And hospitals themselves are still in a stage where they are bracing themselves for what might come if measures are eased," he noted.

Nathanson mentioned raising capacity limits at sporting events as one of the many factors that could lead to a spike in infection rates.

OUTBREAKS

There are currently four active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including two outbreaks in local schools.

The health unit declared an outbreak at Barrie's W.C. Little Elementary School after two cases were confirmed, and at Monsignor Clair Public School in Barrie, where there are three cases.

The health unit also declared an outbreak at a child care centre in Simcoe County after three positive cases and a group home where two people tested positive for the virus.

Nathanson said hospitals anticipate a possible surge in cases among children who aren't eligible to get a vaccine.

"We are seeing the predicted rise in cases amongst children," said Nathanson. "We are all preparing ourselves for a potential surge in cases in the pediatric population."

VACCINE LATEST

Roughly a quarter of Simcoe Muskoka residents have not received their first dose of a COVID-19 shot, including those who are not eligible.

The health unit says about 15 per cent of the population is children under 12 who aren't yet approved for the vaccine.

Meanwhile, it reports nearly 70 per cent of residents have rolled up their sleeves for both shots.

The RVH Sperling Drive immunization clinic in Barrie logged a 30 per cent increase in first doses after the province implemented the vaccine certificate requiring proof of immunization to enter certain settings, like restaurants.

Complete information on how to get your vaccine certificate is available here.

According to health officials, Simcoe Muskoka residents 18 to 29 are falling behind getting vaccinated.

The health unit reports 64 per cent of that age group has had both shots, with men proving to be more hesitant than women.

Experts say vaccines can reduce the chances of becoming infected with COVID-19 by about 85 per cent.