Simcoe County man arrested on child pornography charges
A Wasaga Beach man has been charged following a child sexual exploitation investigation.
Officers with the Wasaga Beach OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and Huronia West Detachment executed a search warrant and charged the 53-year-old Wasaga Beach man on Tuesday following an investigation.
In addition to the arrest, officers seized several electronic devices.
The accused was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with two counts of possession of child pornography.
According to OPP, the accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Tuesday.
