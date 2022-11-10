Simcoe County man arrested in global cybercrime investigation

A Simcoe County man accused of participating in a global ransomware campaign faces several weapons-related charges.

Provincial police officers and members of the RCMP's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre searched a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Oct. 26 and allegedly seized evidence related to a cybercrime investigation.

Police also say officers seized two prohibited firearms and arrested a 33-year-old Russian-Canadian man living in Bradford.

He was later released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

Police say the investigation remains active under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

