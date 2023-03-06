Simcoe County man $1 million richer with 2nd big lottery win

A Collingwood man is making big plans after becoming an instant millionaire.

David Kaasalainen won the top prize of $1 million with a $10 Instant X lottery scratch ticket.

"It's fantastic. I don't know how to describe this feeling."

He said this was his second lottery win. "I won $66,000 with a group of 10 in the late 1990s."

Kaasalainen said he purchased some lottery tickets, including the winning ticket, at Palgrave Variety on Regional Road 50 in Palgrave on his way home from work one day.

"I was very excited when I saw I won big," he said while picking up his prize money at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"The first thing I thought to do was call my family," he said. "Everyone was very surprised."

Kaasalainen said he plans to buy a new vehicle, upgrade his cottage, invest in his retirement, and pay some bills.