Simcoe County library offers affordable options for grad, prom outfits

A library in Simcoe County is helping students cut costs as they inch closer to graduation and prom season.

The Penetanguishene Public Library has launched an "All Occasion Attire" event, giving students the chance to purchase an affordable outfit for the special occasion.

No outfit will cost more than $75, and any profits go back into the community for youth programs. In some cases, students may be able to obtain an outfit at no cost.

"We are asking teens if they feel they deserve to have their dresses or attire for free to write us a letter, and we will consider that," said Kailin Rourke, Penetanguishene Public Library youth programmer.

Rourke said she understands the financial challenges of COVID-19 and believes it is essential to lend a hand to those in need.

"After two years of a pandemic where people have lost their jobs and lost opportunities to make money, these types may not be that affordable," Rourke said.

"We're trying to help teens in our area have that special day where they can dress up and be with their friends."

The library is accepting formal dresses, suits, sports jackets, purses, and accessories as donations to make the event possible.

"We're looking at graduations; we're looking at proms for the first time in two years," said Linda Keenan, Penetanguishene Public Library CEO.

"We firmly believe that every teen out there that's going to be going to an event deserves, whether they can afford it or not, to look their best."

Students must register in advance, at a cost of $5, to go shopping on March 30 or 31. The registration fee will go towards their outfit.

Donations are accepted until March 25. Further information can be found on the Penetanguishene Public Library website.