BARRIE
Barrie

    • Simcoe County launches $500,000 Seniors Housing Grant Program

    (Michael Drager / shutterstock.com) (Michael Drager / shutterstock.com)
    A $500,000 grant from the County of Simcoe will help seniors by supporting eligible applicants to create more accessible, adaptable, and inclusive housing.

    The grant program is eligible for projects across 16 municipalities that allow residents aged 60 and older to continue living independently in their communities for as long as possible.

    Grants will be awarded to those who provide accessible housing designs for seniors, individuals with dementia, or those needing housing services.

    They could also be landlords or homeowners who want to make inclusive and flexible design changes to their primary properties, such as railings, ramps, bathroom modifications, and more.

    The grant amount will be determined by the volume of applications and the ability to meet funding conditions.

    The amount of funding awarded to each applicant will depend on the number of applications and how well they meet the funding criteria. Last year, the grant program had over 100 applicants and supported over 80 projects.

    The Age-Friendly Housing Seniors Grant program will accept applications until March 31.

    Projects in Barrie and Orillia are not eligible for the seniors housing grant program, along with applicants who received funding from the Age-Friendly Seniors Housing Grant in the last three years.

