BARRIE, ONT. -- Hospitals in Simcoe County are making adjustments to visitor restrictions now that the province is in Step 3 of its reopening plan.

Adult inpatients are now allowed more than one essential visitor, one at a time through the course of the day.

Essential visitors no longer have to pre-register; however, there are still COVID-19 safety restrictions in place, including masking and physical distancing.

Officials said they are in the final of four phases to reintegrate visitors.

Some patients can have two visitors together, while others are now allowed to have one visitor.

The hospital says visitors must still be designated essential caregivers and COVID-19 health care policies like screening and masking remain in place.

Several departments will now allow one visitor, while inpatients can have up to three people designated as visitors.

Special visiting time considerations are in place for those people who have extenuating circumstances.

Visitors must still maintain COVID-19 protocols, including masking and handwashing.

As of July 16, all admitted patients were allowed one visitor per day for one hour, seven days a week.

The hospital said there are exceptions in place for compassionate grounds, critically ill patients, birthing mothers and pediatric patients.

In patients are now allowed two visitors at a time between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Visitations no longer need to be booked in advance in specific blocks of time.

Other departments previously restricted to visitors are allowing one visitor per patient.

Screening and other COVID-19 safety protocols still apply to visitors.

The hospital does have a virtual visitation service, details can be requested here.

The hospital has not resumed open visitation but is easing some visiting restrictions now, allowing eligible inpatients to receive two visitors each day during the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors must abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, including providing a phone number for contact tracing, masking and physical distancing.

Visitors who fail to follow the requirements will be restricted from being allowed to enter the hospital.