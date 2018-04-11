

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued a blanket of winter storm and freezing rain warnings for the region.

The weather office says a low-pressure system moving across the U.S. will bring up to 20 millimetres of accumulation of ice pellets into Saturday evening.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for:

· Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

· Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

· Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

· Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

· Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

· Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County

· Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

· Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

· Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

· Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

We can expect a lull in precipitation this evening, with patchy freezing drizzle expected. It’s also warning of a potentially significant ice storm on Sunday, with freezing rain and ice pellets likely throughout most of the day. The combination of ice accumulation and strong winds may result in power outages due to fallen tree limbs and power lines.

In addition to freezing rain, snow accumulation is also expected to pose problems in some areas. Environment Canada says some regions can expect 15 to 20 centimetres by tonight. Strong northeast winds will also gust to near 60 km/h, giving local blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

The winter storm warning has been issued for:

· Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

· Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

· Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

· Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

· Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach – Tobermory

· Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

· Port Carling - Port Severn

· Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

· Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

· Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

· Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County

· Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

· Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

A special weather statement warning of a messy mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is also in place for:

Huntsville - Baysville

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Environment Canada warns that flooding could become a problem by Sunday evening, as freezing rain transitions to rain.

The system is expected to move out of the region by Monday night.

Power outages expected

The City of Barrie says it is already expecting a messy weekend.

“It’s going to get nasty tomorrow do all your shopping tonight if you need medication if you need water, things like that go get it tonight. You may not want to be out tomorrow,” says Dave Friary, Barrie's director of roads.

Electrical utilities are concerned that a build-up of ice on hydro lines, combined with high winds might cause widespread power interruptions.

“In the event of that, we have a lot our crews on standby,” says Rachel Bertone, an Alectra spokesperson. “We can re- assign crews based the area that is heavily hit.”

If you’re an Alectra customers, you can click here for updated information on power outages, or here if you’re a Hydro One customer.