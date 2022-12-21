Simcoe County has 'vanilla year' for weather, senior climatologist says

While much of Canada experienced a fury of changing weather patterns this past year, here at home, Environment Canada's senior climatologist says Simcoe County recorded a "boring" 2022.

"Boring is good in weather. We had, for example, about 100 per cent snow last year, about the normal amount of normal cold days and hot days. So it was a pretty vanilla year," said David Phillips from the Barrie waterfront on Wednesday.

But the same can't be said for several other parts of the country, many of which made the list of Environment Canada's weather events for 2022.

Canada had no shortage of wild weather patterns this year, from a windy fall in the east to a sizzling summer in the west.

The national weather agency narrowed the list to its top 10, with experts referring to 2022 as a historic year in weather patterns and temperatures.

"I always say this list is the worst-dressed list, not the best-dressed list, and people get upset with you, they say, 'What do you mean were number five? We want to be number one.' However, you don't want to be on this list," said Phillips.

According to Environment Canada, post-tropical storm Fiona topped the list after sweeping through the Atlantic on September 24, leaving hundreds of homes damaged and thousands without electricity for weeks.

Also on the list is the derecho wind storm that hit land in parts of Ontario and Quebec on May 21 with powerful winds, heavy rain and hail.

Manitoba recorded the wettest year in the province's history due to record flooding, with Winnipeg reporting 331.4 millimetres of precipitation, breaking previous records.

While some provinces experienced wind and rain, British Columbia recorded dry heat, breaking heat wave records in some parts of the region, with temperatures reaching 39.6C in September in Lytton, B.C.

Back at home, Phillips says the forecast across Simcoe County was ideal for much of 2022 and says that trend could continue well into the new year with some below-seasonal temperatures for January.

However, the weather specialist reminds residents that forecasts can vary and be unpredictable, so always be prepared for changing conditions.