BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe County has six more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two children.

According to the health unit, four people in Bradford West Gwillimbury, one in Severn and one in Clearview, tested positive for the virus since Friday.

Two children under the age of 17 in Bradford are among the new cases.

The health unit reports four people are in the hospital fighting the infection.

Meanwhile, Ontario saw another dip on Monday, with 119 new COVID-19 cases reported.