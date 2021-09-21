Simcoe County has been named a 'Bee City'

BARRIE, ONT. -

After several bee and honey initiatives, the County of Simcoe was designated a "Bee City" on Tuesday.

Bee City Canada awarded the area for its efforts to support pollinator protection.

"We are proud of our innovation and leadership shown by Tourism Simcoe County, in conjunction with Economic Development Officers from the region, through the development of a pilot tourism trail in 2018 related to bees and honey production," said County Warden George Cornell.

Since Simcoe County launched its Honey Trail, Tourism Simcoe County is expanding from the smaller Honey Trail to a County-wide Bees and Honey program, which is intended to bring awareness to the importance of pollinator health.

Tourism Simcoe County is also developing a Bees and Honey themed video and written materials that will be used to promote local operators.

Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, New Tecumseth, Orillia, and Severn have all received Bee City designation.