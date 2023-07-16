Simcoe County groups raise water safety awareness as National Drowning Prevention week begins

Sunday marks the beginning of Drowning Prevention Week in Canada. This week is dedicated to raising awareness about water safety.

It’s been recognized across the country for decades, and this year the Lifesaving Society of Ontario is launching a new campaign called Water Smart Parents.

“This is going to give parents all of the information they need to have fun with their kids around the water, to stay safe and to make great memories. So, they’re going to find things like how to wakeboard, how to safely water tube, how to boat in a canoe, a kayak, a stand-up paddleboard,” said Stephanie Bakalar with the Lifesaving Society of Ontario.

Balakar said the leading cause behind the hundreds of drownings that occur each year regarding children is the lack of supervision.

"In 96 percent of the children under five, that was the case. We really want parents not just to supervise their kids, but actively supervise their kids and get into the water with your children," said Bakalar.

City of Orillia staff said drowning could happen in a matter of seconds.

“Depending on the experience of the person that could be in trouble in the water, it could be anywhere from ten to twenty seconds. It’s very quick. There are some times when we need to kind of remind people of being in direct supervision,” said Christine Wareing, Aquatics and Fitness Supervisor with the City of Orillia.

The Ontario Provincial Police are constantly out patrolling the waterways, and throughout the day on Sunday, they stopped multiple boaters to ensure they had everything they needed on board.

"Lifejackets don't do you any good when they're in a cabin or hatch. You need to have them out and beat if they're worn. All operators need to be aware and safe when they're out boating. That includes human powdered pleasure craft such as stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes that you don't consume alcohol when you're operating them, you can be charged with impaired," said Kent Anderson, constable with the Southern Georgian O.P.P Marine Unit.

The Lifesaving Society said in Canada, there are between 400 to 500 drowning deaths each year. In Ontario, there are over 150.

National Drowning Prevention Week wraps up on July 22.