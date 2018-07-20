

CTV Barrie





The County of Simcoe is expanding paramedic services in Elmvale.

A new facility at 191 Queen Street West will house a paramedic services station along with a long-term care and seniors’ services day program.

The dual facility will serve the residents of Springwater, Wasaga Beach, Oro-Medonte and Tiny and Tay townships.

Paramedic chief, Andrew Robert says this move is welcome and necessary.

“An opportunity arose for us to procure a piece of land on the edge of Elmvale, so we’re partnering up with those two services together to put a new facility in play.”

The adult day program centre will allow the county to expand its current program which operates out of the St. John’s United Church in Elmvale.

Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year and be completed by the middle of 2019.

The estimated cost of the project is $3.9 million.