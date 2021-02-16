BARRIE, ONT. -- The plows were out in full force Tuesday as Mother Nature left many in Simcoe County and parts of Muskoka digging out.

Collingwood received 30-plus centimetres of fresh powder, while Barrie got 15 to 20 centimetres, and Orillia welcomed 15 centimetres.

The morning commute was hectic with treacherous road conditions in places, including along Highway 26, where whiteouts were reported.

Even plow operators had difficulty maneuvering on the roads. Police ticketed one driver who they say ran into the back of a snowplow in Barrie on Essa Road.

The weather forced school buses to remain parked, and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board closed schools for the day.

"We haven't had a lot of winter weather hitting us," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. "They're forecasting - maybe we get another one maybe towards the end of the week - so let's be ready for it. Let's not get caught by surprise."