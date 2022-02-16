Simcoe County dance company offers free workshops before taking the stage

A local not-for-profit dance company will be offering dance workshops in March, leading to a live performance by local artists.

The Simcoe Contemporary Dancers will be hosting a series of free workshops at the Five Points Theatre in Barrie this March.

The free workshops will be held each night from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. March 2 to 4, accompanied by live music.

On March 5, the group will be premiering its sixth full-length theatre production 'Unravelled,' a mixed program of contemporary dance works.

For a lot of artists, this will be the first time they will take the stage in almost two years.

"We've been thankful for the opportunity to do live-stream performances and create film," says Chrissy Baxter from Simcoe Contemporary Dancers. "Getting that chance to be in front of people and feel that energy and that give and take from audience to a performer is just so exciting," she says.

Performances will be at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 6.

Tickets can be purchased online.