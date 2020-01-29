BARRIE -- Simcoe County residents, get ready for some significant changes to garbage and recycling pick up. Starting Monday, Feb 3rd, the County will go to every other week pick-up. Green bin pick-up will continue to run every week.

“We’ll be moving to a cycle. Every other week will be garbage and every other week on offsetting weeks will be recycling,” said Rob Mccullough with the County of Simcoe.

The company contracted by the County to collect garbage has had difficulties hiring enough drivers in recent months.

To improve consistency and deal with the lack of drivers, the County decided to make the changes.

“We believe there will be long term financial benefits for us,” Mccullough said

“Another benefit is more people will be forced to recycle and compost,” Mccullough adds.

The County is also reminding people their collection day will stay the same; however, the time of pick up may change.