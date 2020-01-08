BARRIE -- Motorists faced white-knuckle driving on Wednesday morning as a wintry blast wreaked havoc across much of southern Ontario.

School buses across Simcoe County were cancelled because of the road conditions and poor visibility.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for several areas across our region, including Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Dufferin, Innisfil and Grey Bruce. Everyone else is under a special advisory with "a significant winter storm expected Saturday," the weather agency's website states.

Simcoe County could see upwards of 15 centimetres of snow accumulation by late this afternoon.

Snow Squall Warning in effect for Simcoe County, Grey-Bruce, Dufferin Innisfil. 15cm possible in some areas & -20 wind chill temperatures makes for a bone chilling day. Sun/cloud & -1 tomorrow, rain & 7 on Friday. #barrie #weather #simcoecounty #ctv #squalls pic.twitter.com/8S40VBdprs — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) January 8, 2020

CTV's weather specialist, KC Colby, says to bundle up if heading out on Wednesday, "Minus 20 wind chill temperatures make for a bone-chilling day."

