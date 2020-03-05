BARRIE -- Simcoe County is looking to shake-up its governance model by trimming the size of council from 32 members to 21.

"We would be leaner and more efficient in terms of our decision making," said Warden George Cornell.

It's a move that the warden said would allow them to focus on county business and "developing our relationship with both the provincial and federal governments."

The decision to carve out council comes after the Ford government announced a regional governance review of nine municipalities, including Simcoe County last year.

"We had a governance committee in place and a look at the governance decisions," explained Cornell.

The province later decided not to impose any changes, but the County chose to move forward with the recommendations.

The warden said details about cost savings are still being ironed out, but before anything is adopted, Warden Cornell said a triple majority approval is required.

"There's a public meeting that would be involved, and there is a requirement that we need the majority of the lower-tier municipalities to vote in favour of the recommendations. Those lower-tier municipalities that vote in favour must also represent that majority of the population within the County of Simcoe. Then we would need the county council as a majority to vote in support."

County council will review the recommendations from the governance sub-committee about its structure on March 10 with hopes of having the approved changes in place for the next municipal election in 2022.