BARRIE -- Health officials have confirmed Simcoe County's first case of COVID-19.

They say a man in his 40s has tested positive for the virus.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit stated on Thursday he is a local resident who recently returned from Germany and Spain.

They say he was tested at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Monday.

"Our frontline staff took all necessary precautions and strictly followed all infection prevention and control protocols in order to care for the patient effectively, while keeping themselves and others safe," stated RVH President and CEO Janice Skot. "I want to assure our region that RVH is very safe for patients and visitors. Our health centre remains open, and clinics and procedures continue to operate as normal."

Officials say the man is self-isolating and recovering at home.

More to come.