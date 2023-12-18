Simcoe County Christmas holiday waste and facility services

The County of Simcoe is advising residents of the following schedule changes during the holiday period, including Christmas tree collection, which occurs throughout January 2024.

Curbside waste collection will be moved ahead one day

Curbside waste collection will not occur on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

Curbside waste collection is bumped one day during the weeks of December 25 and January 1, as in: Monday routes will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday routes on Wednesday, Wednesday routes on Thursday, and Thursday routes on Friday during those weeks.

Waste Drop-off Facilities

December 24 – Waste drop-off facilities will be closed except Matchedash in Coldwater (open 8:30 a.m. to noon)

All waste drop-off facilities will be closed on December 25, 26 and January 1.

Curbside Christmas Tree Collection

Christmas tree collection runs biweekly by zone on your regular garbage week between January 2 and 26.

Place Christmas trees out on the Monday of your garbage week, as collection will occur during the week, not necessarily on your regular collection day.

Check out the new 2024 Waste Calendar or the Simcoe County Collects app, as dates were modified in the 2023 Calendar due to the move to zones in late 2023.

LINX Transit

LINX Transit services are not in operation on December 25, 26, and January 1, except for Route 4, which will be operating a Sunday schedule on December 26 and January 1

Regular service will resume on all routes from December 27 to 31 and on January 2. Check the schedules here.

The Administration Centre will be closed to the public on December 25, 26 and January 1.

All Ontario Works and Children Services offices are closed on December 25, 26 and January 1.

The Museum and Archives will be closed from December 24 to 26 and January 1.