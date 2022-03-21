Simcoe County celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Monday marks World Down Syndrome Day.

The United Nations adopted World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) in 2012. Ontario Down Syndrome Day was then proclaimed by the province in 2016.

According to the Down Syndrome Association of Simcoe County, World Down Syndrome Day is annually celebrated on March 21st (03/21) to represent the three chromosomes in the 21st chromosomal pair.

In Barrie, there will be a flag-raising at City Hall at 11 a.m.

People are encouraged to wear colourful or mismatched socks to show that each person is unique.