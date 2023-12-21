Simcoe County brewers encouraged by Ontario liquor rules expansion

Ontario's changes to how beer, wine, and low-alcohol spirit-based drinks can be sold in the province are getting the thumbs up from local breweries.

Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that beer, wine and coolers will be sold at convenience and big box stores in Ontario by 2026.

At Quayle's Brewery in Coldwater, co-owner Graydon Lau applauded the decision.

"The opportunity to have our beer sold in more places of distribution is always a good thing," he said. "But to have our universe expand by 8500 points of contact, we will require some change in logistics."

Lau said the move will help Ontario get up to speed with what's already seen in other provinces, such as Quebec.

For smaller brewers, like Quayle's, selling in the LCBO and onsite are currently its only options, with the Beer Store challenging to get into.

"The Beer Store is primarily run by the major breweries, and you're somewhat lost in the mix," Lau said. "So for us to be part of a smaller, local convenience store area is a good thing."

Miski Brewing in Barrie was unavailable for an interview on Thursday but is encouraged by the convenience store expansion.

Flying Monkey's Craft Brewery and Heritage Estate Winery and Cidery did not return CTV News' request for comment.