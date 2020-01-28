BARRIE -- Parents and guardians from the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board received a letter Monday addressing the coronavirus.

In the letter director of education, Brian Beal ensured that students health and well-being remains a top priority.

“The spread of coronavirus is expected to continue in the coming months, and as such, we would like to direct you to the Ministry of Heath Webpage, which is updated daily with the most recent information on coronavirus,” he said.

The Ministry of Health has also provided members of the school with a Wuhan novel coronavirus letter.

The letter addressed measures to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, such as washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and if a family member is ill, you are asked to stay home.

"Residents who have returned from recent international travel with a history of travel to affected areas, and become ill with respiratory signs and symptoms should report their travel history to any health professional, or emergency department when they visit,” Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said in a statement.

The public school board says they are currently working on a statement to send out to parents and guardians.