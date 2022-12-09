Silver Stick Collingwood tournament returns with expanded format and new teams

Arenas in Stayner, Collingwood, and Thornbury will host the Silver Stick Collingwood tournament from Friday to Sunday.

The tournament, which was put on hiatus for the past two seasons due to COVID-19, will feature 32 teams from across southern Ontario competing for a spot in the Pelham International Finals.

The tournament has been expanded from previous years and will feature games for U11 players in Stayner on Friday, with U13, U15, and U18 players competing in Collingwood and Thornbury.

Championship games will be held on Sunday at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena in Collingwood.

Admission to the tournament is free for all attendees.

Winners of the Silver Stick Collingwood tournament will advance to the Pelham International Finals next month, where they will have the chance to compete for the prestigious International banner and face off against teams from the United States.

The tournament is expected to be an exciting weekend of hockey, and all are welcome to attend and watch the action.