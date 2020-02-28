BARRIE -- With the squalls and blowing snow continue throughout the entire region, there are significant road closures.

All emergency services are pleading with drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel.

If you are heading south towards the GTA, snow squall watches are now in place. There is also a special weather statement in place for the City of Toronto.

Here is a list of the primary road closures as of 10:00 a.m. Friday morning according to the OPP.





