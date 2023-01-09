'Significant amount of money' found at Bracebridge bank remains unclaimed

Provincial police say they have yet to locate the owner of a "significant amount of money" that was found in Bracebridge months ago.

According to the OPP, an individual conducting business at a bank on Sept. 5, 2022, discovered the money and contacted the police hoping someone had reported the loss.

Police say despite exhausting all investigative avenues the owner remains a mystery.

Bracebridge OPP urges the money's owner to contact the detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Police say to be prepared to describe the money and its condition to confirm it's yours.