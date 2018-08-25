

A new sign has been put up along Highway 11 north of Barrie in memory of an Orillia teenager killed by a drunk driver.

Shania Slater died in October 2014 after her friend, Andrew Fallows, crashed his pick-up truck into the highway’s concrete barrier near Line 1.

Slater’s family, friends, and the crown attorney who fought for her justice attended a special ceremony in Shanty Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada put up a sign near the crash site to honour Slater’s memory.

While members of her family are devastated they’ll never get to see the teen again, they say they hope her story will inspire others to make the right choice, and not drink and drive.

“It’s pretty much just a sign to remember Shania and how much of an amazing person she was,” says older sister Melissa Slater.

“It’s also to remind people that drinking and driving is never okay, and that people can die from people’s bad choices.”

Shania’s mother, Rose Looyenga, says this is a small victory in the family’s journey to fight for tougher drunk driving laws.

“Shania, even though she’s not with us, she’s still making a difference,” says Looyenga.

Andrew Fallows was convicted of drunk driving and criminal negligence causing death in the 2014 crash.

In November 2017, a judge handed Fallows a 9-year prison sentence for his part in Shania’s death. It’s one of the harshest sentences of its kind in Canada.