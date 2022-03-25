Showing appreciation to local school crossing guards

It's School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in Ontario, and communities province-wide are celebrating their crossing guards, including Orillia.

The Sunshine City is one of the few districts in Simcoe Muskoka to have a crossing guard program.

"Crossing guards have been part of the community in the City of Orillia for decades now. We've had an active crossing guard program. Every school has its own crossing location that kids count on," says Orillia Health and Safety officer Nancy Wilding.

On Friday, the city held its annual Crossing Guard Appreciation event to recognize the commitment to getting children to school safely.

The guards were gifted a special token, with city staff in attendance.

"The last two years with the pandemic, we had to cancel in-person crossing guard meetings. So we were only able to show our appreciation virtually, so we're very excited to have them back," says Wilding.

Orillia school crossing guard Phil Rowlandson says he thinks it's a responsible move by the city to have the program.

"It's been a very positive experience. I find people to be very friendly and appreciative," he says.

The retired Orillia resident says he enjoys being outside and interacting with everyone.

"The satisfaction in knowing that I'm keeping the little guys and little girls safe it's just a good feeling. I feel like I'm making some sort of contribution to the community," says Rowlandson.

Earlier this year, Orillia faced a crossing guard shortage.

But Wilding says that has now been resolved, and they are back to full staff with 14 guards.

"I could still use one or two good substitutes, but we are back to full complement of regular crossing guards," she adds.

This marks the fourth year Ontario has recognized School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day.

Wilding wants to remind drivers to pay attention, slow down and give the guards enough room to do their job safely.