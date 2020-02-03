BARRIE -- Provincial police in Caledon are investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting.

Police say several shots had been fired into a home on Deer Hollow Court in Bolton on Sunday.

No one was reported injured.

Caledon OPP is asking residents in the area to check security footage for any suspicious people or activity yesterday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.