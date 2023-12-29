BARRIE
Barrie

    • Shotgun lost between Barrie and Essa returned to owner: OPP

    Provincial police say a firearm that went missing from a pickup truck earlier this month has been found and returned to its owner.

    Nottawasaga OPP says the shotgun slipped from the hunter's truck around the 6th Line of Essa and Barrie on Dec. 8 as the owner travelled.

    Police described it as "a hard-shell shotgun case with a lock on it, containing a camouflage pump-action Mossberg 500 shotgun with a sling attached."

    "Fortunately, a vigilant citizen found the firearm and promptly turned it in to the local police station," OPP stated in a release on Friday.

    The service credited the "swift response and responsible actions" of the community for playing a "crucial role in the safe recovery of the lost firearm."

