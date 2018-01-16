

A shortlist of names for downtown Barrie’s performing arts theatre has been released.

Pratt Homes says it received more than 600 submissions for the new name. The final five that will be voted on are Centre Stage Barrie, Live at the Five, Portage Centre, Five Points Theatre and Spirit Catcher Playhouse.

“We were so thrilled with seeing so many people get involved with submitting names, to see people really get involved with the vote, have their say with what the theatre will be called and be a part of the process,” says Karen Hansen, owner of Pratt Homes.

The public will be able to start voting for their favourite name on Wednesday.

Voting will be open until Jan. 26.