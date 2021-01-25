BARRIE -- A shoplifting arrest in Orillia now has two Niagara women facing drug trafficking and weapon-related charges.

On Friday, police say they received a call just after 12:30 p.m. regarding two women who were "acting suspicious" at a downtown business and had "possibly shoplifted," but were gone before police could arrive on scene.

Later that same day, police say officers responded to a Murphy Road business after again receiving reports that two women "were shoplifting and were currently in the store."

Police responded to the store, where they arrested the suspects, who were identified as the same two women who allegedly also shoplifted from a downtown business.

After further investigation, police seized what they believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine along with two "prohibited edged weapons."

As a result, a 44-year-old from St. Catharines and a 36-year-old from Niagara on the Lake are facing a slew of charges including Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and two counts of possession of a schedule I substance.

Both of the accused had a bail hearing on January 23 VIA video link to a Newmarket court.